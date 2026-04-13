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India is set to observe the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, widely called Ambedkar Jayanti, tomorrow, April 14, 2026. Known popularly as "Babasaheb", the jurist, economist and social reformer is being honored across the nation for his pivotal role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. A gazetted public holiday, Ambedkar Jayanti is marked by high-level tributes at Parliament House, widespread community processions, and a renewed digital focus on his messages of equality and education. Scroll down to get Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 wishes, messages, Dr BR Ambedkar's quotes and images to share on social media.

Ambedkar Jayanti is increasingly referred to as "Equality Day" both in India and internationally. Social media platforms are expected to witness a surge in tributes, with users sharing iconic quotes, wishes and digital images to honour Dr Ambedkar. Here are some of the most prominent Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 wishes, quotes, photos and messages. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History and Significance of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Equality Day Greetings, and Messages

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026! Let us pledge to uphold the values of justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution.

Tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the man who gave India its conscience and its identity. Jai Bhim!

On this 135th birth anniversary, let’s remember that education is the most powerful weapon for social change. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

On this Ambedkar Jayanti, let's pledge to follow the path of Education, Agitation, and Organization. May the spirit of Babasaheb inspire you to stand up for justice and chase your dreams fearlessly.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Today we celebrate the architect of our nation’s soul. Let us cherish the rights and freedoms he fought for and strive to build a more inclusive and unified India.

Warm wishes on Bhim Jayanti! Let’s remember the man who broke the chains of discrimination and paved the way for equality for every citizen. Jai Bhim!

Happy Equality Day 2026! Let us honor the man who gave us the framework of justice and the strength of the Constitution.

Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes

"Be educated, be organised, and be agitated." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government." - Dr BR Ambedkar

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wallpapers

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Regional Celebrations

In states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, Ambedkar Jayanti is marked by colorful "Prabhat Pheris" (morning processions) and cultural programs. Many non-governmental organizations also organise blood donation camps and "Equality Pledges" to translate Dr Ambedkar’s teachings into social action. Stock Market Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Open on April 14?

Schools and colleges, though closed for the holiday, hold essay and debate competitions earlier in the week to engage the youth with the leader's vision for an inclusive India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).