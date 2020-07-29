Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, state assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Governor Mishra greeted Joshi on his birthday and offered him a copy of Bhagwat Geeta, wishing him a healthy and long life.

Dr Joshi too gave ‘prasad' of Shri Nathji Temple to the Governor.

The state is facing a deadlock between the Raj Bhawan and the state government for calling the assembly session. The Governor has returned the government''s proposal for the third time to call the session.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also visited the Raj Bhawan and met the Governor.

