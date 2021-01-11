Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will lay siege to the Raj Bhawan here on January 15 in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the decision to hold the protest was taken on the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi and our leader Rahul Gandhi have given a call that on 15th, we will gherao Raj Bhawan in support of farmers and against the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government," Dotasra told reporters.

He said, "Our party stands with the farmers and we are not going to leave them alone in the fight."

Dotasra said the “three black laws” should be withdrawn and the Modi government must fulfil the demands of the farmers.

"To save the farmers from these black laws, the Congress government in Rajasthan has passed a bill in their interest but the Governor is not sending it to the President for his assent," claimed the Congress leader.

