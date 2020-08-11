Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday adjourned to August 13 hearing on the petitions filed against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party.

The High Court was hearing two petitions filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP leader Madan Dilawar against the merger, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court had directed that the single-judge bench hearing the application seeking a stay on the merger to decide on the matter.

The single-judge bench court had, on July 30, heard the application seeking a stay on the order announcing the merger and issued notices to the Speaker, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and six BSP MLAs in the state asking them to file their reply by August 11.

The High Court, in a relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had earlier dismissed Dilawar's previous plea seeking directions to quash the merger.

The development comes as the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot appear to have resolved their differences.

Earlier today, BSP chief Mayawati said that it appears that the Congress government in Rajasthan is safe but said there is a possibility that drama may again erupt between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14. Pilot was earlier removed from the posts of Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister after differences reportedly emerged within the state unit.

The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. The BJP has denied the charge. (ANI)

