Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill proposing a steep hike in the penalty for ticketless passengers of state roadways buses.

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Service (Prevention of Ticketless Travel) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by voice votes, has proposed to impose a fine equal to 10 times the fare, subject to a maximum of Rs 2,000.

Also Read | Festive Season 2021: Assam Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Upcoming Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali; Check Details Here.

The Bill was piloted by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, he said through this bill, the number of ticketless travellers in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses will be curbed.

Also Read | Guwahati Grenade Blast Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 5 ULFA-I Terrorists.

He said 900 buses have been purchased to strengthen the roadways operation. Further, preparations are being made to purchase 500 new buses.

He said the present government has not increased the fare of roadways buses by a single rupee.

Along with this, the candidates appearing for competitive examinations are provided free travel in roadways buses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)