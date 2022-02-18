Kota (Raj), Feb 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was rescued three days after his alleged abduction in Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs 8 lakh as ransom from the family of the man, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

Balu Singh, a resident of Lasudiya village under Dug police station was kidnapped by four people from Unhel police station area of the district on Monday while he was returning from his in laws' house, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prem Kumar said.

He was recused on Thursday from the forest near Choti Kalisindh, however, the kidnappers broke both his legs, police said.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

According to police, the kidnappers had called Singh's brother on Tuesday and demanded Rs 8 lakh as ransom.

The family approached police on Wednesday and lodged a report following which an intensive search operation was launched in the area by police teams from Unhel, Dug and Gangdhar police stations, Kumar said.

Since the kidnappers had made the call using Singh's mobile phone, police used the handset's GPS to track the group's location.

The police team rescued Singh on Thursday morning, however, as the kidnappers had sensed their arrival, they managed to flee, he said.

On the bases of the victim's statement, a case was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the four accused, Kumar said, adding two them have been identified as Nathu Singh and Phralad Singh of Chayda village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)