Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI): Eleven people died in an accident as a pick-up truck carrying devotees from Khatu Shyam Temple collided with a trailer truck near Bapi village in Rajasthan's Dausa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Prakash Sharma said.

DSP Sharma told ANI, "The total death count of the accident between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck near Bapi now lies at 11 after one person admitted to the hospital succumbed to their injuries."

The mishap occurred between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM on Wednesday.

"Bapi PS area in Dausa district between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM, an accident occurred between a container and a pick-up truck," DSP Sharma said.

Out of the people injured in the mishap, nine have been referred for treatment in Jaipur, while three are being treated in the District Hospital, Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar said.

"Nine people have been referred for treatment, and three are being treated in the District Hospital... The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck," Kumar told ANI.

A devotee travelling in a truck said that there were at least 22 people travelling in the truck.

"We are from Etah. There were 22-23 people (in the truck), and children aged 6-7 years also died in the accident. 10-11 people are dead," Santosh Kumar said. (ANI)

