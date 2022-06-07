Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) The Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday transferred 12 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

Among the officers who have been transferred include Sana Siddiqui who has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Rajasthan Waqf Board.

According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel, Vinod Kumar Meena, Sub-Divisional Officer of Ramganj Mandi, has been posted as Private Secretary to Minister of State for Science and Technology Zahida Khan.

Hanuman Singh Rathore and Kamal Singh Yadav are also among the officers transferred.

In another order, the state government also transferred two officers of the Indian Forest Service.

