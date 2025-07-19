Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has evacuated 176 citizens to safer locations in Ajmer district, which has been affected by torrential rains, an official said on Saturday.

Normal life has been disrupted due to the impact of the southwest monsoon, with many cities in the state, including Ajmer, experiencing significant rainfall.

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision: Preparation Over SIR in West Bengal to Start by First Week of August, Say Sources.

SDRF Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia stated that on the evening of July 18, the Ajmer Police Control Room received reports of locals stranded in various neighbourhoods due to the severe weather.

Team commanders quickly assessed the situation and noted that the city's ponds and lakes were 'overflowing' due to the intense rainfall.

Also Read | Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan Apologises After Linking Murders to Idle Farmers, Says 'Didn't Mean to Hurt Anyone'.

Areas such as Subhash Nagar Colony, Sagar Vihar, Van Vihar Colony, Idgah Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Aam Talab, and Gulab Bari experienced flooding with water levels reaching three to four feet, leaving many residents stranded.

The SDRF team rescued a total of 176 individuals from different areas of Ajmer city between the night of July 18 and the evening of July 19.

These teams remain on standby and are fully prepared to assist citizens in various locations throughout the city.

The Meteorological Department has indicated a potential decrease in rainfall activity across the state starting July 20, with relief from heavy rains expected for the following week.

However, another phase of heavy rainfall is anticipated to begin in eastern Rajasthan around July 27-28.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)