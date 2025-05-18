Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): Four people were killed while eight others were left injured after a truck coming from Sawla rammed into them near Dungarpur, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Dayalal Manji Patidar, Savita Amarji, Bhavesh Mogji, and Bhagu Badar, all residents of Bodigama Bada village.

Also Read | Lucknow Fire: 30 People Evacuated After Blaze Erupts at Hotel Mohan in Uttar Pradesh Capital (Watch Video).

Police said that an uncontrolled cruiser carrying several people had met with an accident was overturned on the side of the road near Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand.

"Those who came to rescue them were rammed by a speeding truck at the spot of the incident. About 3 bikes were also crushed under the truck. The injured were admitted to Sagwara Hospital," police said.

Also Read | Chennai Woman Wins INR 5 Lakh Compensation After Husband Forced Sex, Made Her Watch Porn and Abused Her Over Dowry.

Police also mentioned that the ambulance that came to pick up the injured was also hit by the truck.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)