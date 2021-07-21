Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved an up to 2 percent increase to the house rent allowance given to government employees.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has increased the house rent allowance payable to state employees on their basic pay from 16 percent to 18 percent in 'Y' category cities and from 8 percent to 9 percent in 'Z' category cities, an official statement said.

The increase in house rent allowance will be applicable from July 1, 2021. The state government will bear the financial burden of more than Rs 400 crore on this.

Earlier, an increase in the dearness allowances of government employees from the existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent was made applicable from July 1.

