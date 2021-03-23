Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) No candidate filed papers for the bypolls to three Rajasthan Assembly seats on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process for the April 17 contest.

The last date for filing nomination is March 30. The scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.

“No candidate in any of the three constituencies of Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand filed nomination papers today,” Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

The bypolls have been necessitated due the demise of the sitting legislators.

Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats were represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.

While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the social justice and empowerment minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died due to a brain stroke, Trivedi and Maheshwari died from coronavirus.

