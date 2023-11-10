Barmer, November 10: For the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India has increased 20 booths in different locations in Barmer district so that voters do not have to travel far from their places. According to ECI, the border areas are spread far and wide. Keeping this in mind, the department has increased to 20 booths. Two new booths have been made in Shiv, five in Barmer, 5 in Gudamalani and eight in Chauhtan. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: 334 Centenarians in Sri Ganganagar District To Cast Votes, 124-Years-Old Bittu and 123-Years-Old Veerpal Kaur Are Oldest.

There are 2229 polling booths in the district. 2108 booths in villages and 121 booths have been made in the city. There are four booths with less than 100 voting. All four are in the Shiv Assembly constituency. The distance of the polling booth from the voters is less than 10 kilometres. Shiv constituency has 35 voters at booth number 201. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 253 Candidates in Second Phase ‘Crorepatis’, TS Singh Deo Richest With Rs 447 Crore, Says Poll Watchdog Report.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 3 along with four other state assembly elections.

