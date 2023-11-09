Jaipur, November 8: A total of 334 centenarians in Sri Ganganagar district will cast their votes in the Assembly elections to be held on November 25 in Rajasthan. Out of these centenarians, 124-years-old Bittu and 123-years-old Veerpal Kaur are the oldest, confirmed election officials.

Veerpal Kaur and Bittu Singh from Sri Ganganagar Assembly, who will cast their votes on November 25, have been exercising their franchise ever since the first Assembly polls took place here. In Sri Ganganagar district, there are six such Assembly constituencies where 334 voters are above 100 years of age and shall cast their votes during the forthcoming Assembly polls. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Hold Roadshows in Poll-Bound State on November 22 and 23.

In Sri Ganganagar constituency itself, there are 32 centenarians. One of these centenarians, Sudhir Kumar is 122-years-old and is the senior-most citizen here. The other one younger to him is 117-years-old and lives in a neighbouring village. Magal Yadav and Rajendra Kaurl from a neighbouring village are both 111-years-old. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates, Denies Ticket to CM Ashok Gehlot's Confidante Dharmendra Rathore; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

In nearby Anupgarh Vidhan Sabha, 74 centenarians will cast their votes and out of them, 124-year-old Bittu Singh is the most senior voter here from 1 ND village while another woman from 21 P village is 123-years-old. Overall 32 centenarian voters are there in Sri Ganganagar, 65 in Sadulshahar, 24 in Karanpur, 105 in Rai Singh Nagar and 74 in Anupgarh.

