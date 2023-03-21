Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed by voice vote a bill that seeks to prevent violence against advocates.

The Rajasthan Advocates Protection Bill, 2023, also incorporates important suggestions from the advocates, Law and Legal Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said.

Replying to a discussion on the bill, Dhariwal said it will protect advocates against violence and claimed that Rajasthan is the first state where such a law has been introduced.

According to the bill, any act of assault, grievous hurt, criminal force and intimidation against an advocate shall be an offence, provided that it is in connection with the discharge of their duties.

The bill includes a provision for punishment up to two years for assaulting an advocate and up to seven years for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Dhariwal said there is also a provision to recover compensation fixed by a court if a criminal damages an advocate's property.

A provision for punishment of up to two years for misuse of the law by advocates has also been included, he said.

The House on Tuesday also passed the Jai Minesh Adivasi University, Ranpur (Kota) Bill, 2023, by voice vote. The university will be set up by the All India Shree Meena Social and Educational Society.

After the bills' passage, the House was adjourned sine die.

