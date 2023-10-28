Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has released its first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in which party convenor and Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal will also contest from the Khinvsar seat.

According to the party list, sitting MLA from Bhopalgarh Pukhraj Garg and MLA from Merta Indira Devi Bawri will contest the elections.

Also Read | West Bengal Road Accident: Six Killed, Four Critically Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Pick-Up Van in Kharagpur.

The MP's brother, Narayan Beniwal, is the MLA from Khinvsar. The party has not given him ticket from Khinvsar. His name does not even figure in this list.

The RLP was a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and parted ways after the Centre passed the controversial farm laws.

Also Read | Google Paid USD 26.3 Billion in 2021 To Be Default Search Engine Across Platforms, Antitrust Trial Reveals.

The RLP has given tickets to Lachharam Badrada from Parbatsar, Revatram Panwar from Kolayat, Badrilal Jat from Sahada, Umedaram Beniwal from Baytu, Lalchand Mund from Sardarshahar, Mahesh Saini from Sanganer and Ajay Trivedi from Jodhpur city.

Hanuman Beniwal had won the 2018 assembly elections from Khinvsar. But, in 2019, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur. Narayan Beniwal from RLP won the by-election to the seat. The RLP has announced an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

Earlier this month, Hanuman Beniwal had said the RLP expects to put up a close fight on around 100 of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Polling in Rajasthan is due on November 25. The counting of votes will be be done on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)