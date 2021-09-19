Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday attended 'Bhikshu Charmotsav' at Bhilwara in Rajasthan and sought the blessings of Acharya Mahashraman.

The festival was organised by the Terapanth society.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "After a long journey, I sought blessings from Acharya Mahashraman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. Through his spiritual knowledge, the society received a new inspiration."

Sharing few glimpses of his visit, he tweeted, "Received the blessings of Acharya Mahashraman at Bhikshu Charmotsav organised by Terapanth society in Bhilwara. Acharyashree is the architect of socio-spiritual change in the world through the non-violence journey. His guidance inspires selfless service to all." (ANI)

