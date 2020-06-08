India News | Rajasthan BJP Launches Campaign to Highlight Centre's Achievements

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP on Monday kicked off its booth-level outreach programme to highlight the achievements of the central government in the last one year.

State BJP president Satish Poonia launched the programme at Amber in Jaipur and other party leaders campaigned in their assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi Passes Away at Private Hospital in Bhubaneswar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

Under the campaign, BJP leaders distributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to people highlighting the works and achievements of the central government in the last one year.

"While maintaining social distancing, the leaders and workers reached out to people at booth level and highlighted the achievements of the government at the Centre," a party spokesperson said.

Also Read | COVID-19: 50 NDRF Personnel Who Worked During Cyclone Amphan Test Positive for Coronavirus.

The BJP, which is in opposition in Rajasthan, will also conduct virtual rallies and video conferences this month. Virtual rallies will be organised on June 14 for Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and on June 20 for Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

Similarly, virtual rallies for Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions will be held on June 27.

The party plans to hold 400 video conferences in all 200 assembly constituencies from June 15 to June 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)