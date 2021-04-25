Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had said the state government will spend around Rs 3,000 crore on the exercise and has begun placing orders to pharmaceutical companies.

"The government of Rajasthan has decided to provide free vaccine to all people above the age of 18 years, which I welcome. I thank Chief Minister Gehlot for this. We want vaccination to start in the state as soon as possible," the senior BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra targeted the BJP government at the Centre for not providing free vaccine to everyone.

"In this critical time of corona, the centre has reneged on its promise of free vaccine for all, but the Congress government of Rajasthan has made a historic decision to provide free vaccination for the youth of 18-45 years according to public sentiment," Dotasra tweeted.

Dotasra thanked the chief minister for the step that will benefit about 3.75 crore people in the state.

