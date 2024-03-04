Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) BJP leaders in Rajasthan joined the party's "Modi Ka Parivar" campaign on social media on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

Many state leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state president C P Joshi, added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media profiles.

The BJP on Monday rallied around Prime Minister Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar", a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.

Many Union ministers and BJP leaders were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as "Modi Ka Parivar (Modi's family)" on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Sharma, BJP state president Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav and Kailash Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and party MPs, MLAs and other leaders have updated their profiles on 'X' and added 'Modi ka Parivar' after their names.

