Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held here on Sunday to discuss various issues to be raised in the upcoming assembly session.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the Rajasthan Assembly session from Monday (September 19).

The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria.

After the meeting, Kataria told reporters that on September 20, the BJP will protest against various issues, including the spread of lumpy skin disease that has killed thousands of cattle in the state.

A BJP spokesperson said that party's national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, state president Satish Poonia, state general secretary (organization)Chandrashekhar, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Whip Jogeshwar Garg and MLAs were present in the meeting.

Kataria said that BJP workers from Jaipur and adjoining districts will protest outside the assembly on September 20.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Raje said, "Today attended the meeting of the legislature party. During this, a strategy was prepared on the issues to be raised in the upcoming assembly session."

The spokesperson said that issues faced by the state like lumpy disease, farmer loan waiver, increased electricity rates, and rising crime against women will be raised in the assembly.

