Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia has demanded compensation to farmers after assessment of damage to crops due to severe cold conditions in the state.

Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard.

Also Read | Robert Vadra Threatens Legal Action Over Hacking of Children's Instagram Accounts.

Due to severe cold conditions, farmers have suffered heavy losses due to damage of crops across the state, Poonia said.

He urged the chief minister to conduct early girdawari for assessment of damage caused to the crops due to severe winter conditions, so that the farmers can get financial support at the time of crisis.

Also Read | NEET-PG 2021 Counselling: Resident Doctors of Delhi Hospitals Hold 'Phool Wapsi' Protest Outside Health Ministry in Nirman Bhawan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)