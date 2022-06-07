Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate and the Rajasthan chief electoral officer, expressing apprehensions of horse trading and the use of black money in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and party whip Jogeshwar Garg accused the Congress of misusing government machinery to intimidate MLAs.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Goa: Period Between June 15 to July 15 Crucial, Say Experts.

They said some of the disgruntled MLAs were openly giving statements against the government till recently but later they went to Udaipur in a chartered plane with CM Ashok Gehlot.

The ruling Congress has shifted its MLAs to a hotel there alleging poaching attempts by the BJP.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says, 'Swapna Suresh's Revelation Is Baseless'.

The BJP leaders, however, claimed that there are chances that temptations were given to the MLAs.

They also expressed apprehension that there could be black money in the Udaipur hotel and demanded action on corrupt practices to ensure free and fair elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi gave a letter to the chief electoral officer demanding action on horse-trading attempts.

Joshi, however, did not name anyone or any party in the complaint. He had also given a similar complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday.

Elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from the state will take place on June 10.

The Congress has fielded three candidates, BJP one and media baron Subhash Chandra is contesting elections as an independent candidate. He is backed by the BJP.

While the Congress with its 108 MLAs in set to win two seats, it requires the support of Independents and legislators of other parties to win a third seat.

Chandra has the support of 33 legislators--30 of the BJP and three of the RLP--and is short of eight votes to win the contest.

The BJP with its 71 MLAs is set to win one seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)