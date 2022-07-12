Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) A class 12 student of a government school here was detained on Tuesday for allegedly bringing a country-made pistol with him to school, police said.

According to the police, the student, a minor, said the weapon belonged to one of his friends.

Also Read | Presidential Elections 2022: ‘Shiv Sena To Support NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu’, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

"The 16-year-old student has been detained and a case has been registered under sections of Arms Act against him,” Baswa SHO Dara Singh said.

“The matter is being further investigated," he said.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Penalty Of Rs 1.67 Crore On Ola Financial Services Over Non-Compliance of KYC Norms.

The student was caught with the weapon during a mass checking by teachers, directed by the school principal to check whether students were carrying mobile phones, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)