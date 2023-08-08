Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the establishment ceremony of 17 newly created districts within the state.

The ceremony, held at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, marked the formal inauguration of these administrative divisions, signalling a crucial step towards decentralization and enhanced governance.

The state now comprises 50 districts and 10 divisions, compared to the earlier 33 districts and seven divisions. The newly formed districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Kekri, Jaipur Rural, Dudu, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Khairthal-Tijara, Sanchore, Didwana-Kuchaman, Shahpura, Jodhpur Rural, Phalodi, Salumber, Gangapur City and Digg.

During his address at the event, Chief Minister Gehlot reflected on his position as the head of the state and expressed his thoughts on relinquishing his role.

"I want to leave the post of Chief Minister, but this moment is not leaving me," Gehlot declared. He further emphasized his commitment to accepting any decision made by the high command, showcasing his dedication to the party's directives.

Gehlot also took the opportunity to raise issues pertaining to national politics. He criticized the Prime Minister's perceived biased approach, stating, "The post of the Prime Minister is an important post of the country, not of the BJP, but the Prime Minister has a delusion, he thinks that I am the Prime Minister of the BJP. This is the situation, his body language, his language, it seems that he is the prime minister of one party, he is the prime minister of Hindus only. This is a very dangerous thing."

The Chief Minister voiced his concern over various incidents across the country, including the Manipur incident where two girls were subjected to a horrific crime and he criticized the response of the Prime Minister.

He highlighted the need for proper action and accountability, asserting, "Civil war is going on there (Manipur), where two girls were paraded naked and then raped, but the Chief Minister of Manipur gives strange statements, but still the Prime Minister is not doing anything."

Gehlot also defended his leadership style, distinguishing himself from opposition leaders. "I am not like Narendra Modi who is full of ego and pride," he remarked.

He maintained that he values constructive criticism and is open to addressing public concerns for the betterment of the people.

“We are giving relief to the common man by enacting a law. We have guaranteed 125 days of employment to the unemployed, through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee ACT (MGNREGA). We brought the Minimum Income Guarantee Bill”, said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to highlight his administration's achievements in Rajasthan. He pointed out significant developments in education, including a remarkable increase in the number of universities and revolutionary reforms in the field.

Gehlot said, “When I became CM for the first time, there were 6 universities, now there are 96 universities. Today we have progressed a lot in education. Today the school in which 500 girls are studying is being converted into a college. Revolutionary work has been done in the field of education”.

Gehlot also highlighted the creation of jobs and various social security schemes that have benefitted the state's residents. (ANI)

