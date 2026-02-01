Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the 17th AU Jaipur Marathon on Sunday. The marathon includes several categories, and Chief Minister Sharma inaugurated the Dream Run category.

Addressing the gathering at the Marathon, the Chief Minister said, "Through national initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India, the government is channelling the energy of our youth toward growth. This is your time. Inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Modi is creating a path for you to succeed. India's global prestige is a testament to your hard work, and I am fully confident in the potential of Rajasthan's youth to lead us forward."

Last year, the 16th AU Jaipur Marathon kicked off with the Welcome Run and Fitness Party.

During this, multi-city runs and fitness parties were organised in more than 30 cities across the country, including Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Pune, and Surat. Along with the youth brigade, children and their parents also participated.

The 16th AU Jaipur Marathon, organised by World Trade Park and Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha in collaboration with AU Small Finance Bank, powered by Aavas Finance and co-powered by INA Solar, was organised on February 2. AU Jaipur Marathon CEO Mukesh Mishra said that "the festival of running steps, the AU Jaipur Marathon Welcome Run and Fitness Party, has begun."

This event started simultaneously in 30 cities across the country, including Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai. A fitness party and boot camp were also organised in the Mahesh Nagar Zone on 6 January, 2025.

On this occasion, Pandit Suresh Mishra, organizer of AU Jaipur Marathon and President of Sanskruti Yuva Sansthan, Firoz Balsara, Chief of Staff of Aavas Financiers, Councilor Prasad Suman Gupta from Vidyadhar Nagar, Ravi Goenka, Race Director of AU Jaipur Marathon, Praveen Tijaria, President of Jaipur Runners Club, Executive President Deepak Sharma, Secretary Nipun Wadhwa, Vice President Rajesh Chaudhary, Nitin Gupta and all the zonal directors were present.

More than 500 runners ran in Jaipur last year. (ANI)

