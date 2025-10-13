Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inspected preparations in Jaipur ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to attend the inauguration programme of the exhibition on new criminal laws.

The exhibition, set to open today, marks one year since the implementation of the new criminal laws--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam--which came into effect on July 1, 2024. The exhibition will run from October 13 to 18.

Speaking to the reporters, Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, Rajeev Sharma, urged the public to visit the upcoming exhibition on India's new criminal laws. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the inauguration program of the exhibition on new criminal laws. The public should visit the exhibition to get information regarding them," DGP Sharma said.

The three new criminal laws were conceptualised with the vision of the Prime Minister to replace colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting the focus from punishment to justice.

The theme of the program is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice". New Criminal Laws replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

According to PMO's statement, "The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the three new criminal laws that came into force on July 1, 2024, as a landmark in India's legal history, calling them the "biggest reform of the 21st century."

Speaking at an event in Kurukshetra, Shah stated that the laws were framed in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding principles of "Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First."

"We have introduced various provisions. Narendra Modi said: Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First. These laws were enacted based on these three principles, and I can undoubtedly say that PM Modi has made improvements in many areas," Shah said.

"However, the most significant reform of the 21st century is these three laws of our criminal justice system. Instead of using force, our police now operate on data, and instead of using third-degree torture, they rely on scientific evidence. Through these laws, the 5 pillars of police, prisons, judiciary, prosecution, and forensics have been integrated online," he added. (ANI)

