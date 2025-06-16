Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Rajasthan University for attaining the A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In his 'X' post, Bhajanlal Sharma, hailed the management and administration of the Rajasthan University and mentioned that the achievement is not only a symbol of "academic excellence, research capabilities and quality education system" but also the result of the commitment, vision and continuous efforts of the state government.

Also Read | Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa After 45 Years of Government Service, Says Will Support Startups, Free Enterprise and Think Tanks of India.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the University administration, management, teachers and all the students for the A+ grade received by Rajasthan University, Jaipur by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This golden achievement is not only a symbol of the academic excellence, research capabilities and quality education system of the university, but it is also the result of the commitment, vision and continuous efforts of the state government in the field of higher education', Bhajanlal Sharma's 'X' post read.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday stated that the loss of life of a pilot from the State and other devotees in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath is extremely "sad".

Also Read | Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta's Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan’s Role Expansion.

In a social media post, the Rajasthan CM said, "The news of the loss of life of the pilot from Rajasthan and other devotees due to the helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely sad. May Baba Kedar give place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this lightning strike."

Earlier this morning, seven people, including the pilot on board a helicopter were killed after the chopper crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

The Aryan Aviation Helicopter was flying to Guptkashi from the Kedarnath Dham when it crashed at 5:30 am today.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan (39), resident of Jaipur, Vikram Rawat (47) a Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee representative and resident of Rasi, Vinod Devi (66), resident of Uttar Pradesh, Trishti Singh (19), resident of Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), resident of Gujarat, Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal and Kashi (2), resident of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)