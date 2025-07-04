Rajasthan [India], July 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 123rd death anniversary by offering a floral tribute to his picture.

Swami Vivekananda passed away on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39, and today marks his 123rd death anniversary.

Also Read | 'BJP Has to Answer to the Nation': Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Attacks Centre for Allegedly Giving Nod to Pakistan to Play in Hockey Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier, CM Sharma on Friday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his work, proficient diplomacy and governance have elevated India to the ranks of the world's most powerful and respected nations.

Addressing the 12th Bharat Gaurav Award ceremony held in London through video conferencing, Sharma mentioned that India's invaluable talent has showcased the country's strength and potential through their actions around the world.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case Probe Details: Key Accused Monojit Mishra Made 16 Calls In 3 Hours After Committing Crime, Say Police; Mobile Tower Locations of Culprits Being Tracked.

He further stated that the event was not only a celebration of honouring Indian talents but also a symbol of the strong and cordial relations between India and the United Kingdom.

The Chief Minister, addressing the ceremony, stated that Rajasthan had gained worldwide popularity for its rich culture, hospitality, and glorious history and was writing a new chapter of development through the "Rising Rajasthan" initiative.

"Proposals for investments worth Rs 35 lakh crore have created immense potential for employment and prosperity in the state. Over the last one and a half years, Rajasthan has made unprecedented progress in the fields of investment, innovation, and inclusive development," the CM said.

CM Sharma further mentioned that Rajasthan holds immense potential for development in various sectors, including mining, tourism, and industry, with significant strides also being made in education and healthcare.

"The mining, tourism, and industrial sectors are progressing in the state. Significant advancements are being made in the fields of education and healthcare as well. Tourists from around the world visit the state to experience the grandeur of its palaces, forts, and havelis, as well as its rich and glorious history. Similarly, tourism is rapidly expanding in religious sites, sanctuaries, and desert areas," he further added.

The Chief Minister called upon the expatriates to visit Rajasthan, invest in the state, and be a part of its development journey. Their contribution will elevate Rajasthan to new heights and further strengthen India's global leadership.

Congratulating the honoured talents at the ceremony, Sharma said that the 'Bharat Gaurav Award' was a symbol of the country's infinite potential, our unity, and our growing strength on the global stage.

It is noteworthy that during this ceremony, organised by the Culture Youth Organisation, individuals from various fields were awarded the Bharat Gaurav Award with certificates of appreciation, mementoes, and shawls. Representatives from 18 countries worldwide participated in the event.

Prominent dignitaries at the ceremony included London MP Navendu Mishra, former UK Minister and member of the House of Lords, Baroness Sandeep Verma, member of the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, former Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, former MP Virendra Sharma, Prayag Mahakumbh advisor Rakesh K. Shukla, President of Culture Youth Organization Pandit Suresh Mishra, and other distinguished guests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)