Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): After undergoing angioplasty a few days ago, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday informed that he has resumed working on the advice of the doctors.

Gehlot, in a tweet, said that the former Head of the Department of Cardiology in AIIMS, Delhi Vinay Behl, who was also Gehlot's doctor back in the national capital, met him at the chief minister's residence on Wednesday.

Behl had a discussion with the principal of SMS Medical College Sudhir Bhandari along with Gehlot's treatment team in Jaipur.

In another tweet, the chief minister informed that Behl expressed satisfaction on seeing his test reports and was happy over the timely treatment by the SMS team.

"According to the advice of doctors, I am currently working and I hope that I will soon be working as before," he tweeted.

Gehlot underwent an angioplasty procedure at SMS hospital in Jaipur on August 27 after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest.

The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockage in one of the main arteries. (ANI)

