Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has handed over to the CID-CB, the investigation into the death of a priest, who was allegedly burnt in the state's Karauli district.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma has been assigned the charge, a statement from the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

One more person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, superintendent of police Mridul Kachawa said. The arrested man has been identified as Dilkhush Meena.

The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by a few people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident.

The Central government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the family members of the priest, BJP MP KL Meena on Saturday. (ANI)

