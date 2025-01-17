Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has instructed authorities to provide free accommodation, food, and medical facilities by preparing the Rajasthan Mandap in Prayagraj for the convenience of devotees travelling from Rajasthan to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Kumbh has special significance in Indian culture. Kumbh is said to provide all the siddhis. Maha Kumbh Mela, being organized after a gap of 12 years, will continue till 26 February in Prayagraj," as per an official release.

Also Read | TCS, HCL Tech, Vantage Knowledge Academy Dividend Record Date Set for Today, January 17, Check Dividend Payout Details Here.

"Extensive arrangements have been ensured at the state government level so that the devotees of Rajasthan participating in this fair, including the royal bath of Moni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri, can get the benefits of virtue without any hassle. He appealed to the devotees to take advantage of these arrangements and enjoy the divine experience by taking a holy bath, darshan and worship at the Triveni Sangam of Mahakumbh," Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Free accommodation facility has been provided for the devotees in 49 tents with double bed attached lettuce and 30 bed dormitory in Rajasthan Mandap. Apart from this, helpdesk, control room has also been set up for the help of visitors along with arrangements for free food, medical etc. for the devotees, as per the release.

Also Read | RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Status for 4,208 Constable Vacancies Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Status.

"Citizens of Rajasthan participating in the Mahakumbh Mela can avail these facilities at Rajasthan Mandap, Plot No. 97, Sector 7, Kailashpuri Marg, Prayagraj. For any kind of help and information in Prayagraj, you can contact the control room (9929860529, 9887812885) or the State Control Room of the Devasthan Department (0294-2426130)," the release read.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)