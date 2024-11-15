Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a high-level meeting on Thursday ahead of the state government's first anniversary, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma outlined a plan for new welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting youth, farmers, women, and workers.

The anniversary events, which will include the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore, are set to demonstrate the government's commitment to development at all levels, from urban centres to rural gram panchayats.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that this milestone will not only celebrate past achievements but also introduce key programs and resources that the state government hopes will drive substantial economic and social progress for Rajasthan's diverse communities.

Addressing senior officials, he detailed plans for a series of development projects and initiatives set to launch as the state government marks its first anniversary. The Chief Minister stated that events, from the state level to the village level, will showcase these projects, with a special focus on the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. He urged all departments to "accelerate their preparations" and emphasized the importance of coordination for smooth execution.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Chief Minister directed officials to closely monitor the implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed at district-level pre-summit events. The press release quoting the CM said, "The Chief Minister stated that the MoUs signed at the department and district levels during pre-summit events for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit must be implemented on the ground. He instructed all department heads and district in-charge secretaries to closely monitor MoUs signed within their jurisdictions."

In addition, Sharma announced that the Employment Festival will create job opportunities for around 30,000 youths, with the government set to announce over 70,000 new vacancies. He directed departments to expedite notifications for these opportunities and reviewed the status of upcoming appointments.

According to the release, Sharma also highlighted upcoming initiatives such as the Business Innovation Program, Atal Entrepreneurship Program, and the LEAP (Learn and Progress) Program under i-Start. He expressed hope that these programs will empower Rajasthan's youth, adding that the government will also launch the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme and a Sports Life Insurance Scheme to support young athletes.

In his focus on women's empowerment, the release quoting Sharma added, "In line with efforts toward women's empowerment, the Chief Minister reviewed plans to make 100,000 women 'Lakhpati Didis,' provide economic support through revolving and community investment funds to 10,000 self-help groups, and extend financial support to 4.5 million self-help group members through the launch of the Rajsakhi portal."

The release also noted that the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for launching the Chief Minister Amrit Aahar Yojana and the distribution of the first installment under the Ladli Protsahan Yojana. Additionally, he discussed worker welfare programs, including transferring Rs 150 crore to 150,000 construction workers, distributing scooters, and providing assistive equipment to differently-abled individuals.

To underline the government's commitment to farmers, Sharma announced that the second installment of the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi would be disbursed. Additional grants under the Rajasthan Agriculture Infrastructure Mission for farm ponds, as well as Gopal Credit Cards for livestock farmers, new milk coolers, and milk collection centres, are also planned, the official statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)