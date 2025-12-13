Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 13 (ANI): Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa were present for the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a state-level ceremony in Jaipur. They emphasised the message of safe driving with the revelation of the road safety campaign poster. Along with this, they also administered the road safety pledge to the present public.

The pledge was a promise to drive carefully while following rules and measures for everyone's safety on roads. People repeated after the CM in a show of support for the efforts to improve safety on the roads.

On stage, together with DCM and others, the CM unveiled the new road safety poster, which showcased the 6 E's. It pertains to education, engagement, emergency care, enforcement, engineering and evaluation. This poster was revealed to spread awareness about how people can maintain their own safety while also aiding in situations where the other person is injured.

As the ceremony went on, the good Samaritans who had saved many lives were called on stage to honour their efforts. That included Sandeep Gupta, who has saved 108 lives till now by transforming his Fortuner into an ambulance in case of accidents. Another recipient was Nitesh Yadav, who sprang into immediate action after spotting an accident late at night and transported the injured to the nearby hospital.

Another highlight of the event showed the CM Premchand Bairwa putting on reflective tape on a vehicle to promote better visibility of cars at night. This was a step to reduce the number of accidents. After that, he went on to gift helmets to people to encourage others and emphasise the role of a sturdy helmet in road safety.

The event also sent out a rally of 500 auto-rickshaws along with safety awareness vehicles. It started after the CM raised the green flag and went on with the purpose of making people aware of safety regulations such as speed limits, traffic signals, overloading and mobile phone use while driving. (ANI)

