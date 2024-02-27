Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited a rape survivor at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur who had been admitted after being shot at in Kotputli-Behror district earlier.

The Chief Minister visited the hospital and enquired about the well-being of the rape survivor.

The 25-year-old was injured after being attacked by three people in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

The woman was returning home with her brother on a two-wheeler when she was shot at and was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by three people near Pragpura police station in Kotputli-Behror.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to another hospital in Jaipur.

As per reports, the woman had filed a rape case against one of the accused because of which he was jailed. When he got bail, he started mounting pressure on her to withdraw the case. The woman also sought protection from the police.

The accused with his accomplices, attacked the woman and her brother on February 24 evening and fired a bullet at her after which she was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur. The three accused have been arrested in the case.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reached the hospital in Jaipur on Monday to meet the woman's family and attacked the current state government saying, "If the woman had gotten security on time the incident could have been avoided. This is negligence on part of the government and strict action should be taken against the accused." (ANI)

