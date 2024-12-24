Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Congress on Tuesday staged protests at all its district headquarters across Rajasthan condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "objectionable" and "disrespectful" remarks on B R Ambedkar made in Parliament recently.

Following the instructions given by Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, the party organised a 'Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman' march from all its district headquarters in protest against Shah's remarks," state Congress General Secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

After the march, the district Congress committees submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to their respective district collectors demanding Shah's dismissal as a Union minister, he added.

The Congress also demanded that Shah should apologise to the nation for his comments, Chaturvedi said.

Replying to the debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven."

As his remarks triggered outrage among the opposition parties, Shah later accused the Congress of twisting his comments.

