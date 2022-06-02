Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) The Congress will appoint around six lakh office-bearers at booth, panchayat and mandal levels in the state in next two and a half months, said state party president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thurday.

"There are 52,062 booths in the state and we will form an executive of 11 persons at each booth, an executive of 21 persons at the gram panchayat level and an executive of 31 persons at the mandal level," he said.

Dotasra said the work of appointing officer-bearers will be completed by August 15.

"The Congress will appoint about six lakh office-bearers in the state before August 15," he told reporters after concluding a two-day workshop organised by the party to discuss the implementation of the decisions taken at Nav Sankalp Shivir organised in Udaipur.

Earlier, while speaking at the concluding session, Dotasra said party workers complain that ministers and MLAs do not pick their phones.

He said that the party organisation will not cooperate with such leaders who do not cooperate with workers.

Over 600 leaders participated in the workshop that started on Tuesday. Dotasra said similar workshops will be held in districts from June 11 to 14.

