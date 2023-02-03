Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) A young couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Dhigavada station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased couple has been identified as Jamandeep (21) and 18-year-old Komal, Mohan Singh of Alwar GRP police station said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suicide was related to a love affair.

Their bodies were handed over to their kin after a post mortem on Friday, he said.

