India News | Rajasthan Electricity Corporation CMD Visits Chhattisgarh; Asserts on Coal Supply Shortage

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Highlighting the coal crisis in Rajasthan, State Electricity Corporation Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) RK Sharma on Thursday pointed to the shortage of coal, saying that coal is left for "more than a day in two plants in the state".

He was in Chhattisgarh to meet concerned government officials to meet the demand of coal for Rajasthan.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

"Rajasthan is suffering from coal crisis since last 2 years. We have a power plant of total 7,580 Megawatt which generates 4,340 MW power which is linked to the mines of Chhattisgarh. Their coal comes from here. For the remaining 3,240 MW, coal comes from Coal India Limited. If 50 per cent coal supply stops, how will Rajasthan meet its energy needs? For this, I have been coming to Chhattisgarh again and again," he told ANI.

"We are in trouble. Coal work is left for more than a day in two of my plants. Due to this problem, I have come here and we are trying to solve it," he asserted.

Also Read | Telecom Dept Issues Red Alert Against Dialling Numbers With *401# Code.

He further said that there is only one mine that is operational and its mining is stalled in PEKB Second Phase, that's why I had come to talk about it.

"My effort is to explain how the availability of coal for Rajasthan is decreasing and due to the decrease in its supply, I am facing difficulty in starting the mine. This is an effort to remove it and start it as soon as possible at the administrative level," he added.

He also stated that the officials in Chhattisgarh are cooperating and talks are being held with them continuously.

"Cooperation is everywhere and even at the government level," he asserted.

"Coal cannot be extracted without cutting trees. It should be a matter of concern whether we can develop how many trees we are planting along with cutting those trees or not. The effort of all of us, the people living there and the general public, should be to understand how to do reforestation, follow our legal rules, and plant more trees," RK Sharma added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndi