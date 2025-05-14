Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday congratulated Justice B R Gavai on being sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. He expressed confidence that Justice Gavai's tenure will be highly successful and extended his best wishes for the role.

In a post on X, Gehlot wrote," Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Justice Shri B R Gavai on taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of the country. I am confident that his tenure will be very successful."

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

Earlier today, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI), with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Notably, Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist to hold this esteemed position.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several other Union Cabinet ministers.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Leads 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Success.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind also remain present in the oath ceremony

Justice Gavai succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired a day earlier, paving the way for his successor. His tenure as Chief Justice of India is expected to last for approximately six months.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished legal and political personalities, including sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges, retired Chief Justices, and former Supreme Court judges. Several leading legal experts, government officials, and political figures also attended the event.

Justice Gavai is the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, following Justice K. G. Balakrishnan, who served between 2007 and 2010.

On April 20, 2025, then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna formally recommended Justice Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the Ministry of Law as part of the appointment process.

Justice Gavai's tenure as Chief Justice will conclude with his retirement in November 2025. Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, he enrolled at the Bar on March 16, 1985, and initially worked under the late Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, until 1987.

In August 1992, he was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, a role he held until July 1993. He was later designated as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench in January 2000.

Justice Gavai was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, before securing a permanent position on November 12, 2005. Throughout his tenure, he presided over a diverse range of cases at Mumbai's principal seat as well as benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji.

On May 24, 2019, he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. His judicial career is set to conclude with his retirement on November 23, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)