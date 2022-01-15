Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday called for new research on naturopathy practices prevalent in tribal areas.

He said scientific knowledge related to environmental protection is ingrained in the every day practices of tribal societies and efforts should be made to use this knowledge in modern contexts.

Also Read | 'Unvaccinated Students Not To Be Allowed in Haryana Schools', Says Health Minister Anil Vij.

While addressing the convocation ceremony of Govind Guru Tribal University of Banswara through video conference, Mishra called upon the varsity to preserve tribal art and culture and to make a centre for research on tribal traditions and languages.

According to a statement, he called for preserving of tribal dialects, traditions, and festivals related to environmental protection, and also their fairs and festivals.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 7 Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Nalanda.

The governor said the ancient medicinal knowledge is commonplace among tribal people.

Twenty-one students who secured high marks were awarded gold medals, while other students were given their graduation, post-graduation and PhD degrees.

The governor also inaugurated the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat-Mahi Bhawan and Tribal Museum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)