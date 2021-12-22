Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state government is trying to smoothen the recruitment process by implementing recommendations of a committee that was formed under his administration.

Addressing the foundation day function of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Gehlot said the state government had formed a committee under the chairmanship of former RPSC chairman M L Kumawat to improve the recruitment process and remove the obstacles in various recruitments.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

"The committee has submitted its recommendations and the state government is trying to smoothen the recruitment process by implementing the recommendations,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the intention of the state government is for conducting the recruitment process in a fair, time-bound and transparent manner.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: PIL In Supreme Court Seeks SIT Probe Into Involvement of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

He said that on the lines of UPSC, all the recruitment done by the RPSC should also be time-bound in accordance with a predetermined calendar.

“Such efforts should be made so that the process of recruitment is completed on time and they should not get involved in any kind of litigation,” the Chief Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)