Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced the formation of the Veer Tejaji Kalyan Board for the welfare and economic upliftment of the farmers in the state.

According to an order issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Rajasthan State Veer Tejaji Kalyan Board has been formed with the objective of taking stock of the situation of the farmer community in the state, providing basic facilities to farmers and removing their backwardness.

The board will have nine non-government members, including one chairman and two vice presidents. They will be nominated by the state government. Besides, there will be nine government members in the panel, the order said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra expressed happiness over the development.

"Congratulations to everyone on the formation of Rajasthan State Veer Tejaji Welfare Board. This board, formed in the name of folk deity Shri Tejaji Maharaj, will prove to be effective in the welfare and economic upliftment of the farmer society," he tweeted.

