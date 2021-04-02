Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has directed government and private hospitals to reserve beds for coronavirus patients in view of a surge in the number of infections in the state.

State Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the hospitals having 60 or more beds will have to keep 10 per cent of these reserved for the infection patients.

Coronavirus patients should be charged the rates fixed in September last year, he said, adding that officials have been directed to ensure that patients get proper facilities at fixed rates at government and private hospitals of the state.

