Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Accusing the Rajasthan government of being the most corrupt, the BJP's election in-charge for the state Pralhad Joshi on Sunday claimed new scams and rape cases come to the fore every day under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress dispensation.

Sixteen per cent of the cases of atrocities and murders registered in the country are from Rajasthan, the Union minister alleged. He was in Jaipur for a meeting with party workers for the assembly elections due later this year.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Guests: 50 Distinguished Karmyogis From BRO Invited As Special Guests on I-Day at Red Fort in Delhi.

"The Rajasthan government is the most corrupt government in the country. Rajasthan is on top in number of rape cases. Recruitment exam papers have been leaked more than 16 times," Joshi told reporters here.

He said development work has stalled and a BJP government is needed in the state.

Also Read | Rain on Independence Day 2023: Met Office Predicts Light Rainfall in Delhi on August 15.

If Chief Minister Gehlot wanted to do good for the poor then why did he not do so in four-and-a-half years, Joshi asked.

Instilling confidence among the BJP workers, he said the party will form the government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)