Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Jalore District Collector Nishant Jain and Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala on Friday met the family members of the boy who died after being allegedly beaten up by his teacher for touching a water pot "meant for upper castes".

A government spokesperson said along with the boy's family members, villagers and others were also present during the meeting in Surana village and they were assured of all possible help and protection.

Nine-year-old Dalit student Indra Meghwal was allegedly beaten up by his teacher for touching a water pot in the school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 13.

The accused teacher Chhail Singh (40) has been arrested, while the state government has announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for the boy's family.

