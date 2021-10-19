Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Rajasthan government is planning to facilitate industrial growth along with the Mehsana-Bhatinda gas pipeline project, which is expected to complete by this year-end.

The Mehsana-Bathinda trunkline (MBPL) is a 36-inch diameter pipeline having various spur lines along the route, accounting to a total of approximately 1,650 km. The pipeline will traverse through Gujarat (47kms), Rajasthan (1334kms), Haryana (200 km) and Punjab (66 km).

This has come as a major attraction for new investments of the state and is expected to be highlighted at the Rajasthan Government's mega-investment show Invest Rajasthan planned for January 21-22, 2022.

Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has identified 14 categories of industries including ceramics, glass, metal casting, textile and, others that have high energy needs that can be partially or majorly suffice by use of natural gas.

"The corporation has already developed few Ceramic clusters along with the existing piped gas network in the state and is now planning for more industrial areas along the upcoming line. Rajasthan covering the largest patch line, it is expected to witness investment of industries using natural gas," said Meena.

He further said that the availability of natural gas as affordable fuel will further extend cost advantage to the industries in the state and as apex industrial development body of the state government, RIICO has been chalking out plans to make the advantage easily accessible for investors.

While natural gas has been available in and around the Alwar district for several years, recently Baran, Bundi, Kota, Chittorgarh, and Bhilwara districts were also connected from the network.

The Mehsana Bhatinda pipeline brings Sirohi, Jalore, Pali, Barmer, Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on the piped gas map.

The gas being channelized through the pipeline will be provided to the industrial areas and respective industries through district-level distributors.

The allotment of districts to the distributors is done by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board and distributors of 18 districts of Rajasthan have already been finalised by the board. (ANI)

