Chandigarh, October 19: In a shocking incident, a woman, in her late 40s, allegedly died by suicide on Monday at her residence on Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. According to the report, the deceased took the extreme step when she was alone at her home. Report informs that her body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. The police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

According to a report by the Hindustan times, the victim was battling from depression and was getting the treatment for the same. On Monday afternoon, when she was alone at her home, she allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself. The deceased's body was found hanging at her residence and the police was alerted about the same. Her husband reportedly works as a peon at the Panjab University. Pune: Woman Lt Colonel from Uttarakhand Dies By Suicide, Investigation Underway.

The body of deceased, identified as Shyama Devi, has been shifted to the GMSH in Chandigarh, according to a report by The Tribune. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the matter. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Ends Life by Hanging Self, Suicide Note Reveals Harassment by Lover in Extramarital Affair.

A similar incident of death by suicide was reported from Mumbai on Monday. An elderly woman allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a building at Vakola in Santacruz and died. A Vakola police station official told PTI that probe revealed that the woman was mentally unwell. A case of accidental death has been registered and investigation is underway.

