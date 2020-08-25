Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in the state considers providing relief to the people from "inflated" electricity bills and the parents from paying fees to private schools.

He said it was expected that discussion over "ambiguity" in power bills and increased tariff will be discussed in the assembly and the government will assure providing relief.

"But it and ran away from issues of public interest," the state BJP chief said.

Consumers of all categories, from domestic to industrial, are getting high electricity bills and the government should look into the matter, he said, adding parents are demanding relief from paying private school fees and a decision in their favour should be taken.

The parents are opposing school fees saying that when the schools are closed, they should not be charged fees for this period.

"The Congress government has nothing to do with public-interest issues. Industrial units and shops were closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and they suffered losses. Farmers faced losses due to locust attack. The current issue is of electricity bill waiver and the government should consider these matters with all seriousness," he told reporters.

He also said farmers who suffered crop losses due to locust attack should be given adequate compensation within a reasonable time.

About four BJP MLAs being absent from the Assembly when the Congress government moved a motion of confidence in the house, Poonia said, "Commenting anything on that will be too early."

"We have spoken to them and will apprise the party's central leadership about their reply. Anything in the matter will be done after instructions from the leadership," he said.

