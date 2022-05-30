Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will build a 250-room youth hostel at Udaipur House in Delhi, it said in a statement on Monday.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 330 crore, the hostel will be for the students of lower income group preparing for competitive examinations while living in Delhi, it said.

According to the official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to this effect. Under the initiative, Nehru Youth Transit Hostel and Facilitation Centre will be built at Udaipur House.

The proposed hostel will provide accommodation for 500 students.

Gehlot had made the announcement for the facility in the state budget 2022-23.

